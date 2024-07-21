Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ciena worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

CIEN opened at $49.39 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $769,636. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

