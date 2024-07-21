Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Cintas updated its FY25 guidance to $16.25-16.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 16.250-16.750 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $758.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a twelve month low of $474.74 and a twelve month high of $773.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $700.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.78.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

