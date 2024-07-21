Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Cintas updated its FY25 guidance to $16.25-16.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 16.250-16.750 EPS.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $758.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $700.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.78. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $773.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.00.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

