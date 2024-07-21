CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $5.61

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.77. CI&T shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 362 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CI&T from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $801.08 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.88 million. Analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CI&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in CI&T by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in CI&T by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

