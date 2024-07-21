Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Trading Up 14%

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) rose 14% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 44,141,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 130,762,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

