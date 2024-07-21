Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance
GLO opened at $5.30 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.60.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
