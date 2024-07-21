Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $220.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.38.

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,129,388.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,129,388.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at $41,901,248.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,056 shares of company stock worth $64,899,898. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,925 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,041,602,000 after buying an additional 176,525 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COIN opened at $257.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

