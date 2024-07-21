Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Down to $56.33

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.33, but opened at $50.27. Comerica shares last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 467,518 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comerica by 105.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,548,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Comerica by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comerica by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 984,391 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

