CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CommScope Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. CommScope has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $356.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.09.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Research analysts forecast that CommScope will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in CommScope by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CommScope by 5,083.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CommScope by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

