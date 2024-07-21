CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
CommScope Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. CommScope has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $356.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.09.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Research analysts forecast that CommScope will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
