Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.36

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.36 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 78.60 ($1.02). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 77.35 ($1.00), with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.40. The company has a market cap of £388.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

