Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $37,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 94,405 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $3,537,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Confluent Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.10.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $232,061.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

