Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Scotiabank cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Shares of ED stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.13. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

