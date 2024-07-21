Constellium (CSTM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. Constellium has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

