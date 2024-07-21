Contrasting Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flowers Foods and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods $5.09 billion 0.93 $123.42 million $0.59 38.02 Sow Good $16.07 million 11.71 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -53.03

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flowers Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

75.5% of Flowers Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Flowers Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Flowers Foods and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods 1 4 0 0 1.80 Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Flowers Foods currently has a consensus target price of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 3.43%. Sow Good has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.92%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Flowers Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Flowers Foods and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods 2.45% 18.35% 7.41% Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42%

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Sow Good on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates bakeries. Its customers include national and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors, and retail in-store bakeries; wholesale distributors; mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets, and convenience stores; quick-serve chains, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies; and public health care, military commissaries, and prisons, and other governmental institutions. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

