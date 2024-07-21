Contrasting International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) & First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Risk and Volatility

First Hawaiian has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Hawaiian and International Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $1.12 billion 2.76 $234.98 million $1.74 13.95 International Bancshares $970.10 million 4.22 $411.77 million $6.55 10.05

Analyst Ratings

International Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Hawaiian. International Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Hawaiian and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 2 2 0 0 1.50 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.41%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of International Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 19.20% 9.16% 0.90% International Bancshares 40.92% 17.50% 2.71%

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Hawaiian pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Summary

International Bancshares beats First Hawaiian on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and construction lending, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers wealth management, personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, investment management, retirement planning, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About International Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.