Contrasting Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) & Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Free Report) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Permian Resources 13.90% 11.43% 7.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Permian Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $24.04 million 4.00 -$15.43 million N/A N/A Permian Resources $3.12 billion 3.97 $476.31 million $1.10 14.63

Analyst Recommendations

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viking Energy Group and Permian Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Permian Resources 0 2 13 1 2.94

Permian Resources has a consensus target price of $20.57, indicating a potential upside of 27.85%. Given Permian Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Viking Energy Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Viking Energy Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Camber Energy, Inc.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

