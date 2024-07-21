Cookie (COOKIE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.67 Million

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Cookie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cookie has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. Cookie has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $707,492.83 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Cookie

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,615,926 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 73,638,121.5475069 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.06378328 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $706,932.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

