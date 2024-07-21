Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Activity at Corning

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 281,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

GLW stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

