Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.460- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion.

Corning Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.38.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

