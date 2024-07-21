CoStar Group (CSGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect CoStar Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSGP stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.77.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

