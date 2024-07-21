Coursera (NYSE:COUR) & Block (NYSE:SQ) Financial Survey

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) and Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Coursera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Block shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera -16.05% -16.03% -10.77% Block 2.18% 2.04% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $635.76 million 1.76 -$116.55 million ($0.69) -10.41 Block $21.92 billion 1.92 $9.77 million $0.77 88.44

This table compares Coursera and Block’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Block has higher revenue and earnings than Coursera. Coursera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Block, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Coursera has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Block has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coursera and Block, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 1 2 8 0 2.64 Block 1 5 29 0 2.80

Coursera presently has a consensus price target of $16.85, indicating a potential upside of 134.68%. Block has a consensus price target of $87.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.24%. Given Coursera’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coursera is more favorable than Block.

Summary

Block beats Coursera on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack. It offers its products to individuals, enterprise, business, campus, and government. The company was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. Coursera, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Block

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

