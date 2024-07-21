Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $59.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.2 %

CBRL stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $98.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 191.88%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

