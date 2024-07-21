Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Reaches $188.20 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $188.20 million and $10.83 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001201 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 355,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

