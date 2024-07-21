Critical Review: Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) & Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Get Magic Empire Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Magic Empire Global and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Magic Empire Global has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group 22.18% 58.72% 25.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Jiayin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global $1.77 million 7.04 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A Jiayin Group $5.82 billion 0.05 $182.75 million $3.35 1.78

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Empire Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Magic Empire Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Empire Global

(Get Free Report)

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter. It also offers corporate services, which include accounting and financial reporting advisory, company secretarial services, internal control enhancement, investor relations advisory, and other consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Jiayin Group

(Get Free Report)

Jiayin Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Jiayin Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Dream Capital Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Empire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Empire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.