Critical Survey: Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) & Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trevali Mining and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as reported by MarketBeat.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 181.32%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trevali Mining and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.00 $26.02 million ($0.15) N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.99 0.39

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trevali Mining. Trevali Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas (Argentina), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A 3.09% 2.51%

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Trevali Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

