CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Head to Head Survey

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and Zymeworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -20.38% -102.29% -34.76% Zymeworks -249.63% -28.37% -21.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CV Sciences and Zymeworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $16.00 million 0.63 $3.10 million ($0.02) -2.79 Zymeworks $76.01 million 9.10 -$118.67 million ($1.79) -5.46

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CV Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zymeworks. Zymeworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CV Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.9% of Zymeworks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CV Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Zymeworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CV Sciences and Zymeworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Zymeworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Zymeworks has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.52%. Given Zymeworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zymeworks is more favorable than CV Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

CV Sciences has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zymeworks has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zymeworks beats CV Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers. It is also developing cannabinoids intended to treat medical indications, including CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine for the treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors. It also develops a pipeline of preclinical product candidates and discovery-stage programs in oncology, including immuno-oncology agents and other therapeutic areas. Zymeworks Inc. has strategic partnerships and collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd.; Celgene Corporation; Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC; GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Merck Sharp & Dohme Research GmbH; and Atreca, Inc. Zymeworks Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Middletown, Delaware.

