Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Down 8.7%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14). 188,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 405,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Deltic Energy from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 95 ($1.23) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.43. The firm has a market cap of £10.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

