DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.94

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $15.76. DENSO shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 51,990 shares changing hands.

DENSO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that DENSO Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

