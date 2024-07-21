DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCN. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,583,000 after purchasing an additional 202,179 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 637.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 41,819 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $3,133,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 8,170.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 46,817 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DigitalOcean Price Performance
Shares of DOCN opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
