DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCN. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,583,000 after purchasing an additional 202,179 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 637.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 41,819 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $3,133,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 8,170.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 46,817 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOCN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.