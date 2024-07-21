Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Up to $3.12

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.19. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 18,751 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $757.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 466,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 189,815 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $246,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 245,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

