Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 380.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,861,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,194,000 after acquiring an additional 320,157 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average of $139.48.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.