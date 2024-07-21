DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Gap Up to $100.28

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.28, but opened at $103.50. DoorDash shares last traded at $102.80, with a volume of 620,923 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Citigroup upped their target price on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.92. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,495,566. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

