Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,131 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Dropbox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Dropbox by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,179,376.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,491 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

