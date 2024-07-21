Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 27,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $209.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56. The stock has a market cap of $602.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

