Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 957,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,284,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 919,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,932,000 after buying an additional 47,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,407,000 after acquiring an additional 378,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,925,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $229.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

