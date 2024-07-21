EastGroup Properties (EGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $187.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.27. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Mizuho cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

