EastGroup Properties (EGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $187.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.27. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.
EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EGP
About EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EastGroup Properties
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.