Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

