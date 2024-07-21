Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ENX opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

