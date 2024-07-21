Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE EFR opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

