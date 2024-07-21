Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $140.92

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.92 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.93). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 146.80 ($1.90), with a volume of 421,643 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.20) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Elementis Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Elementis

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.01. The company has a market cap of £864.83 million, a PE ratio of 3,670.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, insider Paul Waterman sold 350,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.95), for a total value of £525,000 ($680,845.55). Also, insider Heejae Chae acquired 34,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £49,640 ($64,375.57). Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company's stock.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

