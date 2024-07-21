ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.46 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. ELIS has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $957.88 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 24% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,826.84 or 0.99981727 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011802 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00073315 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0341903 USD and is down -6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,653.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

