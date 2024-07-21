Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.31. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 1,026,145 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 61.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

