Enova International (ENVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $609.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.73 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enova International Price Performance

ENVA stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.45. Enova International has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,643 shares of company stock worth $7,660,043. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enova International

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.