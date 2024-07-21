Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $71.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Enovis by 19.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Enovis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Enovis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enovis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovis stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

