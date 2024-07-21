Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $71.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.44.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Enovis
Enovis Trading Down 0.4 %
Enovis stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.92.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enovis Company Profile
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
