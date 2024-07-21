Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Life Time Group Stock Up 0.9 %

LTH opened at $20.85 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

