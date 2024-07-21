Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,852 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 83.5% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Chegg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $3.27 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Featured Stories

