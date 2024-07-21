Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,921 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in MBIA were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in MBIA by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MBI opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $233.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MBIA Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $118,155.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

