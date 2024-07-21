Entropy Technologies LP Has $218,000 Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,379 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after acquiring an additional 214,102 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 67,851 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie upped their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Cinemark Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.