Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $113,000 Investment in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 66.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $2.30 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.42% and a negative net margin of 345.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CRBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

