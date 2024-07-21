Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,735 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 113.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2,264.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 238,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 228,365 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 358,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

HAFC stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $592.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on HAFC

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.